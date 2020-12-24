PREVIOUS|
Pixel Launcher’s ‘At a Glance’ widget now offers severe weather warnings

You'll receive info on the kind of weather warning as well as which agency issued it

Dec 24, 2020

3:14 PM EST

Pixel 4 running Pixel Launcher

Google is now using the Pixel Launcher’s ‘At a Glance’ widget to provide users with severe weather alerts.

Specifically, two lines of the Launcher will be taken up when a weather alert is available. The first will note the type of alert, such as “Winter Storm” warning, while the second will list which agency issued the warning.

It’s important to note, however, that At a Glance will not list day/date while in this mode, although current weather conditions and temperature remain visible.

As 9to5Google notes, some Pixel users have reported that the alert is too prominent, in which case Google has a way to disable it. To do this, hold down the At a Glance space to bring up ‘Preferences,’ then select ‘Forecasts for severe weather.’ From here, you can toggle alerts on or off.

It’s worth mentioning that Canadians can also use Environment and Climate Change Canada’s free ‘WeatherCAN’ mobile app for weather alerts if they don’t like how they work on the Pixel Launcher.

Via: 9to5Google

