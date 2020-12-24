PREVIOUS|
Nintendo Indie World sale offers discounts on a bunch of hit indie games

Canadian-made games like Cuphead, Spiritfarer and A Short Hike are on sale

Dec 24, 2020

4:09 PM EST

Spiritfarer

Nintendo has kicked off a major ‘Indie World’ sale on the eShop, offering savings on a variety of digital Switch indie games.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

It’s worth noting that many of these games are Canadian-made. Cuphead was developed by Oakville, Ontario’s Studio MDHR, Ikenfell was made by Vancouver’s Happy Ray Games, Mark of the Ninja Remastered hails from Vancouver’s Klei Entertainment, A Short Hike comes from Toronto’s Adam Robinson-Yu and Spiritfarer is the work of Montreal’s Thunder Lotus.

The full list of Indie World deals can be found here. The promotion runs until January 2nd.

Outside of the Indie World sale, it’s worth mentioning that Grindstone, a former Apple Arcade exclusive, is now available on the Switch with a special launch price of $18.74 (regularly $24.99). The game will be offered at this price until December 29th.

Image credit: Thunder Lotus

