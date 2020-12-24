PREVIOUS
Amazon Canada drops prices on its own devices for early Boxing Day deals

Dec 24, 2020

2:48 PM EST

No need to ask Alexa for the latest deals on Amazon’s flagship products—we’ve compiled the retail giant’s early Boxing Day deals below.

All discounts are now live on Amazon Canada, and most will last until Dec. 29.

Save 43% on All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Save 38% on Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock

Save $10 on Fire TV Stick Lite

Save $10 on the Fire 7

Save $20 on the Fire HD 8

Save $30 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition

Save $40 on Fire HD 10

Save $40 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Save up to C$40 on Kindle Paperwhite

Save up to C$55 on Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Source: Amazon Canada

 

