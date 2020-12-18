Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day prices just launched one week early

When every Canadian retailer competes to offer Boxing Day prices as early as possible, we’re all winners.
No doubt we can expect even bigger sales — in even more tech categories — on the big day. But for anyone in the market for storage devices, gaming peripherals, or even a Dyson vacuum to suck up all that annoying Christmas glitter, today’s the day to take advantage.
Check out the savings below on Best Buy Canada’s site:
Save up to 35% on select memory and storage devices
Save up to $100 on select networking devices
Save up to 40% on select gaming mice and keyboards
All Dyson products up to $170 off
Save up to 20% on popular toys, games, and STEAM learning products
Save up to $100 on select gaming furniture
