News

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day prices just launched one week early

Dec 18, 2020

1:13 PM EST

Best Buy

When every Canadian retailer competes to offer Boxing Day prices as early as possible, we’re all winners.

No doubt we can expect even bigger sales — in even more tech categories — on the big day. But for anyone in the market for storage devices, gaming peripherals, or even a Dyson vacuum to suck up all that annoying Christmas glitter, today’s the day to take advantage.

Check out the savings below on Best Buy Canada’s site:

Save up to 35% on select memory and storage devices
Save up to $100 on select networking devices
Save up to 40% on select gaming mice and keyboards
All Dyson products up to $170 off
Save up to 20% on popular toys, games, and STEAM learning products
Save up to $100 on select gaming furniture

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy Canada

