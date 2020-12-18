Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra renders reveal colour variants and bezel size

We’ve recently seen a leak of the Galaxy S21 and S21+’ official marketing renders, and now it’s time for us to catch a glimpse of the S21 Ultra.
Evan Blass doesn’t say very much about the leak, but we can see from the renders that the handset’s huge camera bump features five sensors, thin bezels and an ‘Infinity-O’ display.
Previously leaked information about the handset indicates the S21 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen.
Alongside that, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5,000mAh battery alongside a quad-camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto, 10-megapixel periscope shooter and a 108-megapixel primary sensor with laser autofocus.
Further, the device reportedly features 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and comes only in ‘Phantom Black’ and ‘Phantom Silver.’
Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14th.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
