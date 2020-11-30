PREVIOUS|
Business

Shopify says 64 percent of its platform’s Canadian Black Friday sales were on mobile

Canadians were also spending more than the rest of the world on average

Nov 30, 2020

12:57 PM EST

Shopify has revealed new data relating to sales on its platform during the Black Friday weekend.

Most notably, the Ottawa-based e-commerce company notes that 64 percent of sales in Canada came from mobile, with the remaining 36 being accounted for my desktop. This data takes into account Shopify’s one million-plus independent and direct-to-consumer merchants.

Canada was the third top-selling country overall, with the U.S. being first and the U.K. coming in at second. In terms of specific Canadian cities, Toronto was the country’s top spender, followed by Montreal and Vancouver.

These were Canada’s top five product categories by sales:

  1. Apparel & Accessories
  2. Health & Beauty
  3. Home & Garden
  4. Electronics
  5. Media

Overall, the average cart price was $132.73. the top product category was ‘Apparel & Accessories.’

Interestingly, this puts Canada above the global spending average, which Shopify notes came in at $88.60 USD (about $115 CAD). However, mobile shopping was slightly higher globally at 69 percent. ‘Apparel & Accessories’ was the most popular category worldwide as well.

Shopify says it will release more sales data after Cyber Monday.

