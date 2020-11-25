Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in December

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly. Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in December:
- Love & Hip Hop Miami: season 3 (December 4th)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (December 7th)
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: seasons 1-9 (December 26th)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 — Mondays
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: season 13 — Mondays from December 7th
- Below Deck: Season 8 — Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — Tuesdays – Saturdays
- Don’t Be Tardy: season 8 — Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Thursdays
- Southern Charm: season 7 — Fridays
- True Crime: Buried in the Backyard: season 3 — Fridays
- Love & Hip Hop Miami: season 3 — Fridays from December 4th
- True Crime: Killer Siblings: season 2 — Sundays from
