News

Google Meet rolling out new feature to let users virtually raise their hands

The handy feature is starting to roll out now

Nov 18, 2020

2:07 PM EST

Google is rolling out a new feature in Meet that lets users virtually raise their hands to ask a question during a meeting or class.

The search giant notes that this feature will help increase participation in large meetings without disrupting the conversation flow while also preventing people from interrupting each other.

To raise your hand during a meeting, you can click on the ‘Raise Hand’ button on the bottom bar. Once the button is clicked, it will change to a ‘Lower Hand’ button.

When a participant raises their hand, the meeting’s moderator will see a hand icon in their video preview. If the moderator is presenting in another tab, they’ll get a sound notification when someone raises their hand.

The moderator can see all raised hands in the order they were raised in the meeting participant list panel. The moderator also has the opinion to lower a specific person’s hand or lower all hands, which could be a useful tool for teachers.

The new feature is rolling out to Workspace and G Suite customers, but currently isn’t available for users with personal Google Accounts.

Source: Google

