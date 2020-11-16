Reports on Ubisoft’s official forums and several Reddit communities detail how some players are experiencing difficulties accessing their saved games for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.
According to the posts, both games claim that the saved data is “corrupt,” making potentially hours of progress inaccessible. The issue seems to be affecting multiple versions of the game on PlayStation 4/5, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and PC.
It’s unclear what’s causing the issue, but it could have something to do with Ubisoft Connect, the French game developer’s app that tracks cross-platform game progression and offers in-game rewards and discounts. With the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, saved games can also be uploaded to the service, allowing for cross-platform play.
I attempted to take advantage of this feature on the weekend, only to find out my PlayStation Network ID was linked to an old email I no longer had access to. After several hours of research and a brief conversation with a rather curt Ubisoft customer service representative, my PSN ID was finally free from the dead email address. I linked it to my current Ubisoft Connect account, but for whatever reason, cross-platform saves still didn’t work.
On top of this, I noticed on the weekend that several of my Assassin’s Creed Valhalla saved files were corrupted. Thankfully, one recent saved file was still accessible and I only lost 30 minutes of playtime. That said, it’s still unclear if Ubisoft Connect actually has something to do with this saved file glitch.
Given the time investment required from games like Valhalla and Legion, this issue can hopefully be solved through a software update. Losing hours of playtime in an open-world title like these would, at least in my case, likely make me stop playing the game.
Source: Ubisoft Forums, Reddit Via: Engadget
