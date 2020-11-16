Amazon Canada teases Black Friday 2020 tech deals

Amazon Canada is preparing itself for one of its busiest shopping days of the year.
Black Friday is coming on November 27th, however, the massive online retailer has teased some of its upcoming deals. Amazon also notes that the deals will begin early on Friday, November 20 at 3:00am EST and run until midnight Friday, November 27th.
Have a look below:
- Up to $110 off select Amazon Devices, such as $40 off the all-new Echo and $40 off the Echo Show 8
- Save up to 30% on select Philips Hue products
- Save up to 30% on select Mattel Toys
- Save up to 30% on select STEM and Arts & Crafts toys
- Save up to 30% on select LEGO products
- Save up to 40% on adidas shoes and apparel
- Save up to 30% on select DeWalt Tools
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits
- Save up to 40% on select iRobot robotic vacuums
- Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free
Source: Amazon Canada
