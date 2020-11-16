PREVIOUS|
Amazon Canada teases Black Friday 2020 tech deals

Nov 16, 2020

11:44 AM EST

Amazon Canada is preparing itself for one of its busiest shopping days of the year.

Black Friday is coming on November 27th, however, the massive online retailer has teased some of its upcoming deals. Amazon also notes that the deals will begin early on Friday, November 20 at 3:00am EST and run until midnight Friday, November 27th.
