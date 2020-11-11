Pokémon Go is now officially connected to Pokémon Home, allowing trainers to bring their Pocket Monsters over from the mobile game. The feature is rolling out to all players based on their current level.
In Pokémon Go, trainers use an item called the ‘Go Transporter’ to transfer their Pocket Monsters over. The energy used by the Go Transporter recharges over time but can be replenished with PokéCoins.
To celebrate the update, trainers who transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home will get the Mythical Pokémon Melmetal. This Melmetal has the ability to Gigantamax and is received as a Mystery Gift in the mobile version of Pokémon Home. Players can then use the Switch version of Pokémon Home to transfer the Melmetal to Pokémon Sword and Shield.
After transferring Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home, trainers can open a Mystery Box in Pokémon Go, which causes the Mythical Pokémon to appear.
For all the details, check out Pokémon Home’s official site.
