TikTok says it hasn’t heard from Trump administration in weeks as deadline looms

TikTok hasn’t heard from the Trump administration in weeks, prompting confusion around the company’s future plans.
The popular social media platform is trying to figure out whether it should proceed to sell a stake in its business to Oracle and Walmart ahead of the November 12th deadline.
Sources say that TikTok is still interested in its partnership with Oracle to satisfy security concerns, even if President-elect Joe Biden isn’t as adamant about the situation.
The November 12th deadline calls for TikTok’s parent company, China-based ByteDance, to “divest any tangible or intangible assets or property, wherever located, used to enable or support ByteDance’s operation of the TikTok application in the United States.”
TikTok has filed a petition to the U.S. Court of Appeals on November 10th and is calling for a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
“In the nearly two months since the president gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to satisfy those concerns, we have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement — but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework,” TikTok outlined in a statement.
Trump has alleged that the social media platform poses a national security risk because the Chinese government could access data on American users. TikTok has repeatedly denied this claim, but wants to move forward with the deal to satisfy concerns.
Source: CNBC
