Fruit Ninja 2 is out now on iOS and Android

The hit (retro?) game Fruit Ninja has finally gotten a sequel.
If you held a smartphone around 2010, you’ve likely played Fruit Ninja. The hit mobile game seemed as popular as Angry Birds back in the day, but it never got a sequel, and it fell out of the spotlight as the years went by.
That’s all about the change as Fruit Ninja 2 hits app marketplaces around the world.
The game plays the same as before. Players need to swipe on the screen to cut fruit in half, and the more you play, you unlock more blades and characters to use.
One modern twist this time is that players can buy a battle pass to unlock gear faster than regular players. I’m not sure if this is going to work out well for Fruit Ninja since the game isn’t as popular as games like Fortnite, but maybe some people will fall for this.
If you’re excited to cut virtual fruit again, you can download the game for free on iOS and Android.
