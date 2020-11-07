What’s your favourite smartphone that launched this year in Canada?

In 2020, several handsets were released by various companies that ranged in features and prices, including smartphones from Samsung, Apple, LG and Google.
This year we got Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, as well as LG’s V60 ThinQ, Velvet, OnePlus’ 8 Pro and 8T, Huawei’s P40 Pro, Google’s Pixel 5, and so many more.
I’d say my favourite flagship this year is either the Pixel 5 or Samsung’s Galaxy S20+. However, LG’s Velvet features a great design, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (which I haven’t gone hands-on with yet) offers what some reviewers have said might be the best foldable smartphone experience yet.
Now that we’re reaching the end of the year and we’re not expecting to see any more major smartphone announcements, the MobileSyrup team would like to know what your favourite handset launched this year was?
Let us know in the comments below.
