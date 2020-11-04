Spotify adding standalone streaming support to Apple Watch app

Spotify has confirmed that it is starting to launch support for standalone streaming on its Apple Watch app.
The new feature lets users listen to Spotify content through a Wi-Fi connection or over cellular without being tethered to their iPhone.
This feature has been a long time coming, especially for customers who want to leave their iPhone behind when exercising or during other times when they don’t want to carry it around. With the standalone streaming feature, users will be able to stream directly from their Apple Watch.
A spokesperson from Spotify told TechCrunch in a statement that Spotify is “focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform.”
“After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch,” the spokesperson stated.
The feature was spotted back in September as part of its testing phase, and is now slowly rolling out to more users.
Source: TechCrunch
