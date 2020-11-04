PREVIOUS|
Google says Pixel 5 screen gaps are ‘normal part of the design’

The tech giant says that there is no effect on the water and dust resistance

Google has responded to reports of some customers noticing a small gap between their Pixel 5’s display and frame, which the tech giant says is normal.

A Google ‘Community Specialist’ responded to a thread on a support page and stated that the tech giant investigated impacted units and “can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5.”

The tech giant has also confirmed that there is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of the device.

The specialist notes that Google “will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have.”

User reports have indicated that there is a variance between Pixel 5 devices with this issue. Some are more visible than others, while most devices don’t have the issue at all. The reports have indicated that while you can’t actually see inside the phone through the gap, it does collect dust.

Although Google has confirmed that there aren’t any functional issues with the devices that have the gaps, it’s still a bit weird that only some phones are affected.

