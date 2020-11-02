Cogeco invests $13 million to offer high-speed internet in Essex, Kingsville and Leamington, Ontario

As part of Cogeco’s commitment to invest $1 billion in the expansion of its broadband network, the carrier has announced it will soon offer high-speed internet in the towns of Essex and Kingsville and the municipality of Leamington, in Ontario.
Cogeco says the total investment amounts to $13 million, with $6.1 million coming from the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a non-profit broadband project launched by the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus.
“We are deeply committed to expanding our footprint to meet the growing needs of consumers and businesses for access to high-speed Internet. This additional investment will bring our high-quality connectivity services to 1,500 homes and businesses in the Town of Essex, 1,900 in the Municipality of Leamington and 200 in the Town of Kingsville,” said Frédéric Perron, the president of Cogeco in a press release.
Cogeco says it has invested significantly over the past few years in its fibre network running from Gaspé in Québec to Windsor in Ontario, which serves 400 communities outside major cities.
Regarding this new expansion specifically, Cogeco says 3,600 homes will now have access to Cogeco’s “full range” of services, including television and high-speed internet with download speeds up to 1GB.
This comes as Cogeco recently rejected a revised $11.1 billion takeover bid from Rogers and Altice USA. The carrier has reiterated its rejection is not a negotiating tactic and it will no longer engage with Rogers and Altice USA.
Source: Cogeco
Comments