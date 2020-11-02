Amazon Canada has put together a ‘limited time’ promotion that has slashed the prices on select Amazon-branded Alexa-enabled devices.
Here is the complete list and the end-date is unknown — so best be on these discounts while they are available.
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $29.99 (save $20)
- Echo Show 5 with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit for $214.99 (save $214.99)
- Blink Outdoor for $144.99 (save $95)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $189.99 (save $110)
- Blink Mini for $29.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $44.99 (save $25)
- Fire TV Stick for $34.99 (save $25)
- Echo Flex for $14.99 (save $20)
- Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (save $40)
- Echo Show 8 for $89.99 (save $80)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 (save $50)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $24.99 (save $30)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $174.99 (save $75)
- Echo Show 5 with TP-Link Smart Plug for $69.99 (save $54.99)
- Echo Show 8 with TP-Link Smart Plug for $99.99 (save $94.99)
- Echo Show with TP-Link Smart Plug for $199.99 (save $124.99)
- Echo Dot with TP-Link Smart Plug for $34.99 (save $44.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
