Leaker suggests Apple’s AirTag’s are launching in two sizes and ‘coming soon’

Apple’s AirTags are reportedly “coming soon” and will be available in two different sizes, according to often-reliable leaker ‘L0vetodream’ on Twitter.
The first tweet from the leaker was quite cryptic and just read: “big, small one, coming soon.” However, after tons of speculation in the comments, the leaker’s follow-up tweet read: “tag TAG,” confirming belief that the tweets were referring to AirTags.
It would make sense to have a large and small option for the AirTags, since you could put the smaller one in your wallet, and use a larger one for things like luggage.
Although several trackers like Tile products have been around for a while now, the AirTags are going to utilize Ultra-Wide Band radio for precise location-finding. They’re also reportedly going to use all iOS devices as passive trackers, which means that items could be located a lot quicker.
Since the leak suggests that the AirTags are coming soon, it’s possible that we may see them during the Apple Silicon Mac event, which is rumoured to take place next month.
It’s worth noting that L0vetodream’s timing contradicts that of Jon Prosser’s, who’s another notable leaker that suggested we’d see the AirTags in March 2021. L0vetodream has had a better track record, and Prosser did backtrack on his claim, which means we may see the AirTags quite soon.
Source: @L0vetodream Via: 9to5Mac
