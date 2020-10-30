PREVIOUS|
Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in November 2020

Injustice 2, F1 2020 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are among November's lineup of new PS Now games

Oct 30, 2020

11:54 AM EDT

F1 2020

Every month, Sony adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Now, the company has confirmed that the following games will join the streaming catalogue on November 3rd:

  • F1 2020
  • Injustice 2
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance (available until May 3rd, 2021)
  • My Time at Portia
  • Rage 2
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2

As part of the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility, you’ll also be able to stream these games and the rest of the PS Now catalogue to the next-gen console when it launches in Canada on November 12th.

Find out what came to PS Now in October here. In Canada, a PlayStation Now subscription costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months and $79.99/year.

In other PlayStation service news, check out what’s hitting PlayStation Plus in November here.

We’ll have more on the PS5 in the coming days.

Image credit: Codemasters

Source: PlayStation

