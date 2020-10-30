Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in November 2020

Every month, Sony adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
Now, the company has confirmed that the following games will join the streaming catalogue on November 3rd:
- F1 2020
- Injustice 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (available until May 3rd, 2021)
- My Time at Portia
- Rage 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
As part of the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility, you’ll also be able to stream these games and the rest of the PS Now catalogue to the next-gen console when it launches in Canada on November 12th.
Find out what came to PS Now in October here. In Canada, a PlayStation Now subscription costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months and $79.99/year.
In other PlayStation service news, check out what’s hitting PlayStation Plus in November here.
We’ll have more on the PS5 in the coming days.
Image credit: Codemasters
Source: PlayStation
Comments