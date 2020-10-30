Google’s new Nest Thermostat is now available in Canada

Google’s refreshed Nest Thermostat is now available in Canada.
The new Nest Thermostat is available for $179 in ‘Snow,’ ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Sand,’ and ‘Fog’ at Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Lowes, Rogers and Staples. Google is also selling a Nest Thermostat Trim Kit for $19, a plastic backing that sits behind the Nest for a cleaner look.
Unlike previous Nest thermostats, the new version of the device is made entirely of plastic. To change the temperature and adjust settings, users slide their finger on a touch-sensitive strip on its right side instead of the physical spinning bezel featured in older versions.
Further, the thermostat now includes a colour display and lacks the “learning” capabilities featured in previous versions. This means you manually need to create a heating and cooling schedule rather than the device adapting automatically to your preferences. That said, it walks you through setting up a schedule and suggests several ways to help you save money.
Finally, the thermostat also can’t connect with Nest’s remote sensors, which means you won’t be able to monitor the temperature in different rooms through the accessory.
Google is still selling its stainless steel and glass ‘Nest Learning Thermostat‘ for $329 through the Google Store, so it seems that the less feature-rich Nest Thermostat aims to be a cheaper smart thermostat option.
