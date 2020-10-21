Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in November 2020

In November 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including The Da Vinci Code, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Notebook and The Crown Season 4.
November 1st
- 12 Gifts of Christmas
- A Belle for Christmas
- A Perfect Christmas List
- About Last Night
- Angels & Demons
- Argo
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Bad Santa
- Broadcasting Christmas
- Catch and Release
- Christmas Survival
- Clueless
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Due Date
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Gangs of New York
- Little Monsters
- Mr. Deeds
- Papillon
- Penelope
- Peppermint
- Rocky
- Ronin
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Juror
- The Notebook
- Widows
November 3rd
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
- Mother — Netflix Film
November 4th
- Blackhat
- Dracula Untold
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Get Him to the Greek
- The Good Shepherd
- Identity Thief
- In the Lake of the Woods
- King Kong (2005)
- Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
- Mallrats
- Unbroken
November 5th
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Aquaman
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Documentary
- Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
- Paranormal — Netflix Original
November 6th
- Citation — Netflix Film
- Country Ever After — Netflix Original
- The Late Bloomer
November 9th
- Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
November 10th
- Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Trash Truck — Netflix Family
November 11th
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
- The Liberator — Netflix Original
- Nasce uma Rainha/ A Queen is Born — Netflix Original
- Night School
- What We Wanted — Netflix Film
November 12th
- Ludo — Netflix Film
November 13th
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film ‘
- The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
- The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
- The Outpost
November 15th
- A Very Country Christmas
- The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- Hometown Holiday
November 17th
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- The Mule
- We are the Champions — Netflix Original
November 18th
- Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
November 19th
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
November 20th
- Alien Xmas — Netflix Film
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
- If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
- Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
November 21st
- The Hangover: Part III
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
November 22nd
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square — Netflix Film
November 23rd
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
November 24th
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
- Notes for my Son — Netflix Film
- Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
- Wonderoos — Netflix Family
November 25th
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film
- Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
- Halloween (2018)
November 26th
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul — Netflix Film
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
November 27th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
- The Call — Netflix Film
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate — Netflix Documentary
- Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Over Christmas — Netflix Original
- Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Beast — Netflix Film
November 28th
- The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
November 29th
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday — Netflix Family
November 30th
- A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
- Doctor Strange
- Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
What’s Leaving Netflix This Month
- Love Actually (11/15/20)
- Zombieland (11/16/20)
- Shrek (11/18/20)
- Shrek 2 (11/18/20)
- Batman Begins (11/20/20)
- The Dark Knight (11/20/20)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (11/20/20)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (11/20/20)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (11/20/20)
- Twilight
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (11/27/20)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (11/30/20)
- Jurassic Park
