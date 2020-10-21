PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in November 2020

Here are the shows and movies joining the service this November

In November 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including The Da Vinci Code, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Notebook and The Crown Season 4.

November 1st

  • 12 Gifts of Christmas
  • A Belle for Christmas
  • A Perfect Christmas List
  • About Last Night
  • Angels & Demons
  • Argo
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Bad Santa
  • Broadcasting Christmas
  • Catch and Release
  • Christmas Survival
  • Clueless
  • Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
  • Due Date
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Gangs of New York
  • Little Monsters
  • Mr. Deeds
  • Papillon
  • Penelope
  • Peppermint
  • Rocky
  • Ronin
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • The Juror
  • The Notebook
  • Widows

November 3rd

  • Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Mother — Netflix Film 

November 4th

  • Blackhat
  • Dracula Untold
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • The Good Shepherd
  • Identity Thief
  • In the Lake of the Woods
  • King Kong (2005)
  • Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original 
  • Mallrats
  • Unbroken

November 5th

  • A New York Christmas Wedding
  • Aquaman
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Documentary 
  • Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film 
  • Paranormal — Netflix Original 

November 6th

  • Citation — Netflix Film 
  • Country Ever After — Netflix Original 
  • The Late Bloomer

November 9th

  • Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

November 10th

  • Dash & Lily — Netflix Original 
  • The Possession of Hannah Grace
  • Trash Truck — Netflix Family 

November 11th

  • Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • The Liberator — Netflix Original
  • Nasce uma Rainha/ A Queen is Born — Netflix Original 
  • Night School
  • What We Wanted — Netflix Film 

November 12th

  • Ludo — Netflix Film 

November 13th

  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film ‘
  • The Life Ahead — Netflix Film 
  • The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original 
  • The Outpost

November 15th

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original 
  • Hometown Holiday

November 17th

  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family 
  • The Mule
  • We are the Champions — Netflix Original 

November 18th

  • Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original 

November 19th

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film 

November 20th

  • Alien Xmas — Netflix Film 
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
  • If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film 
  • Voices of Fire — Netflix Original 

November 21st

  • The Hangover: Part III
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions

November 22nd

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square — Netflix Film 

November 23rd

  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary 

November 24th

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family 
  • Notes for my Son — Netflix Film 
  • Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film 
  • Wonderoos — Netflix Family 

November 25th

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film 
  • Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
  • Halloween (2018)

November 26th

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul — Netflix Film 
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

November 27th

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family 
  • The Call — Netflix Film 
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate — Netflix Documentary 
  • Don’t Listen — Netflix Film 
  • Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Over Christmas — Netflix Original 
  • Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • The Beast — Netflix Film 

November 28th

  • The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original 

November 29th

  • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday — Netflix Family 

November 30th

  • A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original 
  • Doctor Strange
  • Finding Agnes — Netflix Film 
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

What’s Leaving Netflix This Month

  • Love Actually (11/15/20)
  • Zombieland (11/16/20)
  • Shrek (11/18/20)
  • Shrek 2 (11/18/20)
  • Batman Begins (11/20/20)
  • The Dark Knight  (11/20/20)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (11/20/20)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (11/20/20)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (11/20/20)
  • Twilight
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (11/27/20)
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (11/30/20)
  • Jurassic Park

