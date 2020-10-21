PREVIOUS|
News

AR is about to get a little better in Pokémon Go

Starting at level 20, players can start scanning the real-world into the game

Oct 21, 2020

12:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Go is will soon start asking players to scan the real world around PokéStops and Gyms to help improve the game’s augmented reality features.

Now, when you spin PokéStops and Gyms, and you’re over level 20, there’s a chance that you’ll receive an AR scanning mission. These missions act like regular ‘Field Research,’ but to claim your prize, you need to select the mission and then use your phone’s camera to scan the area around the PokéStop.

This is to provide Niantic with more 3D data about the real world to implement more advanced AR at a later date.

Niantic has been working to improve its rather basic AR implementation by allowing the digital Pokémon to interact with items in the real world.

The new feature started rolling out on October 20th, so players should start experiencing it now.

Ideally, the more advanced AR feature will launch shortly now that the developer is crowdsourcing real-life data.

Source: Niantic

Related Articles

News

Aug 26, 2020

6:36 PM EDT

Mega Evolutions are coming to Pokémon Go

News

Oct 6, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Niantic creates new player-nominated PokéStops around Canada

News

Sep 10, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Pac-Man is the latest franchise to take on Pokémon Go with an AR game
News

Sep 29, 2020

12:06 PM EDT

Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC ‘The Crown Tundra’ launches October 22

Comments