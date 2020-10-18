PREVIOUS|
News

Out-of-warranty repairs for the iPhone 12 will cost up to $719 in Canada

The exact price of your service will vary depending on the type of repair service you need

Oct 18, 2020

3:11 PM EDT

0 comments

iPhone 12 mmwave

Out-of-warranty repairs for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will cost users up to $719 CAD, according to Apple’s service page.

Although the exact price of your service will vary depending on the type of repair service you need, the website outlines that an out-of-warranty repair for the iPhone 12 will be up to $599, and up to $719 for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Further, an out-of-warranty screen replacement will cost $365 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The new iPhones will come with a one-year limited warranty.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,399 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1,549. The iPhone 12 starts at $1129 and the iPhone 12 mini costs $979.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Oct 14, 2020

11:56 AM EDT

PopSockets working on MagSafe version to work with iPhone 12 series

Business

Oct 15, 2020

2:01 PM EDT

Canadian version of iPhone 12 series doesn’t feature mmWave 5G antenna on its side

News

Oct 16, 2020

8:01 AM EDT

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 now available to pre-order in Canada

News

Oct 16, 2020

9:11 AM EDT

iPad Air (2020) pre-orders are now available in Canada

Comments