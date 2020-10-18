Koodo offering some customers $60/12GB promo plan

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo is reportedly offering some customers a $60/12GB promo plan.
A tipster has sent MobileSyrup a screenshot of the exclusive plan, which indicates that the plan is only available on select phones.
The plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide anytime minutes and unlimited messaging. It also includes call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling. Additional data can be added for $10/100MB.
A $40 connection fee applies if you purchase in-store, but the connection fee is waived when you order online.
Your mileage may vary when it comes to this plan, but it may be worth giving Koodo a call to see if a rep can hook you up with the deal.
