Koodo offering some customers $60/12GB promo plan

Your mileage may vary when it comes to this plan

Oct 18, 2020

2:04 PM EDT

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo is reportedly offering some customers a $60/12GB promo plan.

A tipster has sent MobileSyrup a screenshot of the exclusive plan, which indicates that the plan is only available on select phones.

The plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide anytime minutes and unlimited messaging. It also includes call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling. Additional data can be added for $10/100MB.

A $40 connection fee applies if you purchase in-store, but the connection fee is waived when you order online.

Your mileage may vary when it comes to this plan, but it may be worth giving Koodo a call to see if a rep can hook you up with the deal.

