Leaked renders suggest we’ll see Apple’s HomePod mini very soon

As we gear up for Apple’s second fall hardware keynote, a new set of leaks suggest that the company will release the long-rumoured HomePod mini.
There has been speculation that Apple has been working on a smaller version of 2018’s HomePod to better compete with Google and Amazon in the smart speaker realm.
The renders show off a small fabric-covered orb with a very similar screen to the full-sized HomePod on top. Beyond that, we can see that it’s using the same type of mesh as its larger sibling and comes in the same ‘Space Grey’ and ‘White’ colour schemes.
Apple priced the older HomePod at $450 CAD, which is quite a bit more expensive than the competition from Sonos, Google and Amazon. These companies each have an entry-level smart speaker ranging from $70 for an Echo Dot or Nest mini to $249 for a Sonos One, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the new Apple speaker cost somewhere in that range.
Apple’s event is slated for today at 10am PT/1pm ET, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup for all the news from the event.
Image credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
