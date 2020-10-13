PREVIOUS|
Apple rolls out watchOS 7.0.2 to fix Apple Watch battery drain issue

Oct 13, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

Apple Watch Series 6 and SE

Apple has released watchOS 7.0.2, which addresses an Apple Watch battery drain issue.

Additionally, the update resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app.

These are the update’s two main changes, but the patch notes state that that there are general “improvements and bug fixes” as well.

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.0.2, Open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap ‘General’ and then select ‘Software Update.’

The Apple Watch family recently got tow new members: the lower-cost Apple Watch SE and the more premium Apple Watch Series 6.

