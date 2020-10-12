PREVIOUS|
Win a Bell LG Velvet 5G!

Oct 12, 2020

12:01 PM EDT

In addition to the contest we launched last week for a Bell LG Velvet 5G, we have one more up for grabs!

As stated before, the Velvet 5G features a Snapdragon 765 5G processor, a waterdrop camera setup with three cameras, 6GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, 128GB of expandable storage with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.

This contest ends October 30th and the winner will be announced shortly after.

If you’re interested in the LG Velvet then make sure you check out our review here.

