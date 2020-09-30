PlayStation now running ‘Games of a Generation,’ ‘Games Under $22’ sales

With a new console generation set to begin in November with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there’s no better time to reflect on the last several years of gaming.
That’s exactly what PlayStation’s new ‘Games of a Generation’ sale is all about, offering discounts on more than 100 games spanning the PS4’s nearly-seven-year-old catalogue.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $16.04 CAD (regularly $53.49)
- Batman: Arkham Collection — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lego DC Super-Villains — $17.49 (regularly $69.99)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $34.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tekken 7 — Ultimate Edition — $26.69 (regularly $133.49)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Games of a Generation sale runs until October 15th.
Meanwhile, a separate ‘Games Under $22’ sale is also running. Some of those deals include:
- Dead Cells — $20.09 (regularly $33.49)
- Inside — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
- Project Cars 2 — $11.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Uno — $5.39 (regularly $13.49)
See the full list of Games Under $22 deals here. Like the Games of the Generation sale, the Games Under $22 promotion ends on October 15th.
Image credit: PlayStation
