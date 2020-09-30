PREVIOUS
Business

Telus-owned Medisys discloses data breach affecting 60,000 clients

The healthcare company paid a ransom to retrieve stolen data

Sep 30, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Cybersecurity

Telus-owned healthcare provider Medisys has reported a data breach affecting 60,000 clients’ personal information.

The company, which provides preventative health assessments and services, says that it retrieved the stolen personal information by paying a ransom, as reported by Global News. The breach has affected about five percent of Medisys’ clients.

The personal information that was stolen could include names, contact information, provincial health numbers and test results. The company says that financial information and social insurance numbers were not exposed.

Medisys says that public disclosure of the personal information is low. It’s currently contacting customers who have been affected by the data breach and is going to give them free security protection services.

The company operates corporate and employee health clinics across Canada. Telus acquired Medisys in 2018 for just over $100 million.

Image credit: Flickr — Yoann JEZEQUEL

Source: Global News

Related Articles

News

Sep 29, 2020

2:33 PM EDT

Certain vulnerable populations more likely to face misleading sales practices: CRTC

News

Sep 23, 2020

9:04 AM EDT

Telus expands 5G service to 19 more cities in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C.

News

Sep 30, 2020

10:01 AM EDT

Bell, Telus and Rogers $75 20GB data promo plans ends today

Comments