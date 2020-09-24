Here’s what’s coming to Crave in October 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in October.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
Crave is available on Android and iOS.
October 2nd
- Warrior: season 2, episode 1 @ 10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- HopeGap (HBO + Movies)
- Kingdom of Silence @9pm Et
- Balcony Stories: season 1
- Nerds and Monsters: season 1
- Ridiculousness: seasons 14 – 16
- W5: season 5, episode 1
- 8 Mile (Starz)
- S Million Ways to Die in the West (Starz)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (Starz)
- Django Unchained (Starz)
- Inglourious Basterds (Starz)
- Jackie Brown (Starz)
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (Starz)
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (Starz)
- Peeples (Starz)
- Pulp Fiction (Starz)
- Sex and the City *Movie* (Starz)
- Single Moms Club (Starz)
- Temptation Marriage Counselor (Starz)
October 4th
- The Good Lord Bird: season 1, episode 1
- The Comedy Store: season 1, episode 1 @ 10pm ET
October 6th
- Siempre, Luis *Documentary* @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movie)
October 7th
- A Beginner’s Guide to Ending (Starz)
- Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth *Documentary* @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
October 8th
- Charm City Kings (HBO + Movies)
October 9th
- Extra Ordinary (HBO + Movies)
- The Call of the Wild (HBO + Movies)
- Geordie Shore: seasons 1-5
- Gods of the Game: season 1
- Martin Morning: season 1
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (Starz)
- Get Him to the Greek (Starz)
- Madea’s Witness Protection (Starz)
- Sixteen Candles (Starz)
- The Breakfast Club (Starz)
- The Purge: Anarchy (Starz)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (Starz)
- Tyler Perrys’ Daddy’s Little Girls (Starz)
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (Starz)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (Starz)
- Tyler Perry’s The Family that Preys (Starz)
- Why Did I Get Married Too? (Starz)
October 11th
- Spanish Princess: season 2, episode 1 (Starz)
October 14th
- Breakaway (Starz)
October 16th
- Perfect Weapon *Documentary* @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Real Time with Bill Maher live @10pm ET – on-demand the next day (Movies + HBO)
- Rabid (HBO + Movies)
- Random Acts of Violence (HBO + Movies)
- Cats (HBO + Movies)
- Bad Hombres @ 9pm ET
- Star Trek: Discovery: season 3, episode 1 @9pm ET
- Zo Zo Zombie: season 2
- Boogie Nights (Starz)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (Starz)
- Seven Psychopaths (Starz)
- The Five Year Engagement (Starz)
- The Fly (Starz)
- Two Weeks Notice (Starz)
October 17th
- David Byrne’s American Utopia @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
October 21st
- Collaborator (Starz)
- 537 Votes @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
October 23rd
- Abby Hatcher: season 3
- Teen Mom 2: seasons 1 – 3
- A Scanner Darkly (Starz)
- Birth (Starz)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Starz)
- Planet of the Apes (1968) (Starz)
- Young Frankenstein (Starz)
- How To…With John Wilson: season 1, episode 1 @11pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Abducted (HBO + Movies)
- Hot Flash (HBO + Movies)
- Snatchers (HBO + Movies)
- Gretel and Hansel (HBO + Movies)
October 25th
- The Undoing: season 1, episode 1 @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
October 27th
- The Soul of America @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
October 28th
- The Fire Film @ 7pm ET (HBO + Movies)
October 30th
- Are You The One?: seasons 6-8
- Scary Godmother
- Black Christmas (2019) (HBO + Movies)
October 31st
- Underwater (IIBO + Movies)
- Monsterland: season 1, episodes 1 -5
