News

Microsoft, Qualcomm working to improve app compatibility with ARM PCs

The duo will expand Microsoft's App Assure program to include Snapdragon Compute PCs

Sep 22, 2020

3:00 PM EDT

Qualcomm and Microsoft announced a collaboration to expand the ‘App Assure’ program to Windows 10 PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Compute platform.

Microsoft detailed the collaboration during its Ignite developer conference, announcing that its App Assure program would expand to enterprise and consumer customers on Windows 10 devices uses ARM64 processors, including Snapdragon Compute devices.

App Assure, for those unfamiliar, is a program designed to help customers, developers and independent software vendors deal with app compatibility issues. It comes at no additional cost to qualifying customers. Those interested in learning more can do so here.

Qualcomm says that Microsoft’s announcement is also a commitment from the company to provide a consistent application experience for users across Windows 10 devices powered by Snapdragon.

Ultimately, it’s an important move from both Microsoft and Qualcomm. As more PCs move to using ARM-based chipsets, whether from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Compute line or others, app compatibility issues remain one of the biggest roadblocks for users. Hopefully this will encourage developers to improve compatibility.

