Dotmobile announces first wholesale network agreement with Iristel

Dotmobile has announced that its first network wholesale agreement for its wireless service is with Markham-based Iristel.
Dotmobile is an independent wireless service provider seeking access to multiple Canadian radio access networks to complement its own cloud-based core network.
“Our goal is to bring our innovative, all-digital wireless service to all Canadians, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Dotmobile CEO Algis Akstinas, in a press release. “Iristel’s radio access network covers some of the least densely populated areas in not only Canada, but the world. Network agreements like this are critical to achieving our goal.”
Dotmobile and Iristel are both part of the Competitive Network Operators of Canada, which is an industry association representing independent internet and telecommunications service providers.
Iristel has built its national facilities-based VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) network and a wireless network in Canada’s north called Ice Wireless.
“We know how to build robust networks using innovative technologies that offer customers advanced communications services at fair prices,” said Iristel CEO Samer Bishay, in the press release.
“Interestingly, with every network we’ve built around the world, we’ve found benefits by allowing competitors on our networks, something Canada’s big telecoms do not understand,” Bishay stated.
Dotmobile’s goal is to make wireless more affordable for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses and families that want to save.
It says that smaller players like itself can offer innovative new services and generate good returns for host networks to ensure continued network investment.
Source: Dotmobile
