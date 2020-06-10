Google launches fix for static hissing Pixel Buds issue

While some users are still waiting for the Pixel Buds Bluetooth stability fix, Google has launched a fix to its static hissing concern.
Some users have noted that when audio isn’t playing, there’s a faint hissing sound in the background. We couldn’t say how widespread this issue is considering the Pixel Buds aren’t available in Canada, but it’s a big enough for Google to quickly launch a fix.
Firmware version 296 is slowly rolling out for those with the Pixel Buds.
It’s great that Google is fixing these issues before the wearable is available globally. It’s still unclear when the Pixel Buds will launch in Canada.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments