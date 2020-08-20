PREVIOUS
Pixel Buds now available in ‘Quite Mint’ and ‘Almost Black’ in Canada

Your ears can now be minty fresh

Aug 20, 2020

12:06 PM EDT

Pixel Buds Quite Mint

Along with a substantial Pixel Buds (2020) feature drop that includes a new ‘Bass Boost’ option, ‘Find My Device’ integration and the ability to turn touch controls on and off, Google has also released ‘Quite Mint’ and ‘Almost Black’ versions of the wireless earbuds in Canada.

As you can tell from the images in this story, the ‘Quite Mint’ Pixel Buds are a bright, almost florescent green-blue colour, while the ‘Almost Black’ Buds are entirely black. Unfortunately, the case for both new colours remains white, just like the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel Buds.

Pixel Buds Almost Black

I’ve been impressed with Google’s Pixel Buds (2020) and described them in my still somewhat recently published review as one of the most comfortable pairs of earbuds I’ve ever worn.

They feature excellent sound quality, a sleek design and thanks to the recent update, now include great bass when the new ‘Bass Boost’ feature is turned on.

The two new Pixel buds colours are available now and cost $239 CAD in the Google Store.

