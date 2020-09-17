Google Nest speakers, displays can turn off timers and alarms in other rooms

Google Home and Nest speakers and displays have gotten a handy new ability that lets users turn off alarms and timers in different rooms.
This is one of those features that sounds like it should have been there all along and I’m surprised Google is only adding it now. Still, it’s definitely a helpful addition. It works pretty much as you’d expect: when an alarm goes off, you can say “Hey Google, stop the [alarm/timer] in the [room]” and Google Assistant takes care of it.
Interestingly, when you issue that command, Google Assistant responds with “I’m stopping any alarms and timers that are ringing on your smart home devices,” which suggests it should work even if you get the room wrong.
The new feature worked on the Google Nest Hub and Lenovo Smart Clock I have set up at home, so it does look like its available now. If it doesn’t work on your device, you may need to wait for a software update. A video shared by Android Police confirms it also works with a Nest Hub Max.
Android Police notes that like most Home and Nest speaker or display updates, it’s likely rolling out slowly on the server-side. Unfortunately, that means there isn’t much you can do to make the update happen on your device. Still, it’ll hopefully arrive for most users soon.
Source: Android Police
Comments