Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in October 2020

The only thing you need to do in October is clear your schedule on the 30th day of the month. This is the day that Disney will release the next season of The Mandalorian. Other than this work of art, here is the complete list of what to expect from Disney+ in Canada next month.
Thursday, October 1st
- Maleficent
Friday, October 2nd
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”
- One Day at Disney: Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”
- Weird But True : Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 1)
- The Simpsons (Season 31)
- Zenimation Extended Edition (Premiere)
Friday, October 9th
- The Right Stuff: Premiere Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel”
- Episode 102 – “Goodies”
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”
- Weird But True: Episode 309 – “Cooking”
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Oil Spill of the Century
- Wild Portugal
- One Day at Disney : Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”
Friday, October 16th
- Clouds Premiere
- The Right Stuff: Episode 103- “Single Combat Warrior”
- One Day At Disney: Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”
- Disney Junior the Rocketeer (Season 1)
- Drain (Season 3)
- Lost on Everest
- Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
- Meet the Chimps: Premiere
- Weird But True: Episode 310 – “Explorers”
Friday, October 23rd
- Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
- Ultimate Viking Sword
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”
- Once Upon a Snowman (Premiere)
- Gathering Storm (Season 1)
- India from Above (Season 1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 4)
- The Big Fib: New Episodes 116 – 130
- The Right Stuff: Episode 104 – “Advent”
- Weird But True: Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”
- One Day At Disney Episode 147 – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-play
Friday, October 30th
- The Mandalorian Season Premiere
- Disney the Owl House (Season 1)
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- X-Ray Earth (Season 1)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”
- The Right Stuff Episode 105: “The Kona Kai Seance”
- Weird But True Episode 312: “Camping”
- One Day At Disney Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Source: Disney+
Via: iPhoneInCanada
Comments