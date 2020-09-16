OnePlus Nord N10 5G spec confirmed by insider

It looks like OnePlus is gearing up for a few new phones this fall as a huge leak regarding the next low-cost Nord device spills out.
The leak comes courtesy from an insider who spoke to Android Central and details many of its key specs, plus its rumoured sub-$400 USD (roughly, $526 CAD) price tag. The leak confirms that the device is coming to the U.S., which likely means that it’s coming to Canada as well, but it’s no guarantee.
The phone includes a Snapdragon 690 chipset with 5G capabilities, a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.49-inch 90Hz display.
The 690 is Qualcomm’s first 5G enabled 600-series chip. For reference, the Pixel 3a from last year used a 670 which was dubbed “one of the highlights of using the phone,” in our review. Qualcomm says that the 690 is 25 percent faster than the 675, so the new 690 should be more than enough for most modern smartphone tasks.
However, the Snapdragon 765G from the OnePlus Nord was a real treat to use in a mid-range phone as well.
On the front of the phone, it appears that OnePlus will have a FHD+ screen as well which should help it masquerade as a more expensive device.
The base Nord N10 5G is slated to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is more than enough for the phone’s rumoured price.
With the camera, I hope that OnePlus just uses the single rear 64-megapixel sensor this time instead of trying to shoehorn weaker lenses in for the purpose of having them on the spec sheet as it did with the first Nord.
Android Central predicts that this phone will launch sometime this fall after the launch of the OnePlus 8T. All of these phones have leaked previously so it now seems like just a matter of time before OnePlus confirms them.
Source: Android Central
Comments