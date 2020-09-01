Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.
Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed September’s first batch of new Game Pass titles.
Here are the games:
- Crusader Kings III (PC) — September 1st
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console) — September 3rd
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console and PC) — September 3rd
- Tell Me Why: Chapter Two — September 3rd
- Tohou Luna Lights (Console and PC) — September 3rd
- World War Z (PC) — September 3rd
- Star Renegades (PC) — September 8th
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ (PC) — September 10th
- Hotshot Racing (Console) — September 10th
- Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (Console & PC) — September 10th
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (Console) — undated, Xbox says this is “coming soon”
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass in the first half of the month:
- NBA 2K20 (Console) — September 1st
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — September 7th
- Gonner: Blueberry Edition (Console & PC) — September 15th
- Jump Force (Console) — September 15th
As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase these games with a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to keep playing even after they leave the Game Pass catalogue.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Alternatively, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Find out what came to Game Pass in the second half of August here.
Image credit: Bungie
Source: Xbox
