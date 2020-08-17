PREVIOUS
Freedom Mobile offering $55 for 20GB 1-year BYOP plan

The promotion is only available for a limited

Aug 17, 2020

4:27 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile is offering a limited-time promotion that plenty of Canadians might want to jump on.

The Toronto-based carrier is offering 20GB of LTE data for only $55 CAD per month for one year if you bring your own phone.

For $55 you get unlimited calls to Canada, unlimited incoming calls, unlimited global text, picture and video messaging as well as unlimited data that decreases in speed beyond 20GB.

Regularly, this plan is $70, but Freedom is offering it for $55, which includes the $5 digital discount if you set up pre-authorized payments and redeem the “Digital Discount” promo code.

You can only get the plan in-store only and it’s available on postpaid plans.

Source: Freedom Mobile 

