Samsung’s Galaxy A51 was the most sold Android smartphone in Q1 2020: report

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was the most sold Android smartphone in the first quarter of 2020, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.
Six million units of the device were shipped globally, which captured a market share of two percent in the first quarter.
The Xiaomi Redmi 8 was the second most popular Android smartphone worldwide, which is largely due to the phone selling quite well in India and China, and increasingly across Europe.
The third position was held by Samsung’s Galaxy S20+. The fourth was held by the Samsung Galaxy A10s, followed by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and then the Samsung Galaxy A20s in sixth place. The report notes that the Android smartphone market is increasingly being dominated by more affordable models.
“Global smartphone shipments reached a total of 275 million units in Q1 2020. The Android segment accounted for a dominant 86 percent share of all smartphones shipped worldwide in the quarter,” Linda Sui, the director of Strategy Analytics, said in a press release.
9to5Google notes that since Huawei has been facing a decline in sales, it has given Samsung an even bigger opportunity to dominate the market with its mid-range smartphones.
The findings from this new report aren’t exactly surprising, since the past few years have shown that consumers are shifting towards more affordable smartphones. With the financial uncertainty that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic, we may see an even more dramatic shift towards affordable options.
Image credit: Strategy Analytics
Source: Strategy Analytics Via: 9to5Google
Comments