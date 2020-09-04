PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G might release on September 25

There's a possibility the phone could release globally that day

Sep 4, 2020

3:21 PM EDT

It looks like Google’s Pixel 5 and 4a 5G might launch later this September.

A recently leaked image indicates that the duo of Google devices could release in Germany on September 25th, 2020.

The image clearly reveals that there’s only a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G, so my dreams of a larger Pixel are sadly being put to rest.

A previous leak also indicated that the Pixel 5 might cost €629 (about $973.50 CAD), but as always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaks about pricing are not always correct.

This image of the phone’s release date comes from a leaked German Vodaphone document, and was first shared by YouTuber ‘Techcheck’ and first spotted by GSMArena.

With a German release date on September 25th, this could mean Google might hold an unveiling event for the smartphone very shortly.

Source: Techcheck Via: Android Authority

