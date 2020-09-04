Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G might release on September 25

It looks like Google’s Pixel 5 and 4a 5G might launch later this September.
A recently leaked image indicates that the duo of Google devices could release in Germany on September 25th, 2020.
The image clearly reveals that there’s only a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G, so my dreams of a larger Pixel are sadly being put to rest.
A previous leak also indicated that the Pixel 5 might cost €629 (about $973.50 CAD), but as always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaks about pricing are not always correct.
This image of the phone’s release date comes from a leaked German Vodaphone document, and was first shared by YouTuber ‘Techcheck’ and first spotted by GSMArena.
With a German release date on September 25th, this could mean Google might hold an unveiling event for the smartphone very shortly.
Source: Techcheck Via: Android Authority
