Asus announces new laptops, including ZenBook Flip S with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Asus announced several new laptops at a virtual event on September 2nd, sporting new 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a debut ‘Intel Evo’ verified laptop and much more.
Kicking things off is the ultra-compact ZenBook Flip S. Asus says it’s the first of its laptops verified as an Intel Evo platform device. The ZenBook Flip S measures in at 13.9mm thin and weighs 1.2kg (about 2.65lbs). It sports a 4K Ultra HD (UHD) OLED NanoEdge Pantone-validated touchscreen display with wide 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Additionally, the display is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black-certified and has the TÜV Rheinland eye care certification. Finally, the display supports the new Asus Pen active stylus with 4096 pressure levels.
The ZenBook Flip S will come in ‘Jade Black’ with ‘Red Copper’ “diamond-cut highlights.” It has a 360-degree hinge allowing for use in traditional laptop mode, tablets mode, stand and tent modes.
On the inside is up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. It also sports two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and an HDMI port. Asus claims the battery lasts for up to 15 hours.
Asus also announced the ZenBook Flip 13, which is a scaled-down version of the Flip S. The Flip 13 offers up to 14 hours of battery life, fast charging and a ‘NanoEdge’ Full HD (FHD) OLED touchscreen compatible with the new Asus Pen. It also sports up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD.
Alongside the new ZenBook Flip line, Asus announced a whack of new ZenBook, ExpertBook and VivoBook laptops. Aside from design differences, most of these laptops offer up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, as much as 32GB of RAM and more. Some of the ZenBook models also sport Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Those interested in learning more about these laptops can check out Asus’ website.
Asus says the ZenBook Flip S, Flip 13, ZenBook S, ZenBook 13 and 14, VivoBook S13, S14 and S15, VivoBook 14 and 15, and ZenBook Pro 15 will be available starting in October in North America. The ExpertBook B9 will be available in late Q4 2020. The ZenBook 14 will be available starting in November 2020.
