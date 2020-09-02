Eastlink launches simplified TV viewing experience powered by TiVo

Eastlink is launching a simplified and personalized TV viewing experience powered by TiVo to help customers find what to watch.
The new viewing experience lets customers use voice commands to find content on live TV, on-demand titles, recordings, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Eastlink notes that users will also be able to discover new content since the TV experience learns what customers like to watch, and will even proactively record it for them.
“While these past several months have been challenging for so many of us, they have also made clear the value of a simplified TV experience that makes it easy to find what you want to watch from literally thousands of options. We are confident that this is something our customers are going to love,” Eastlink CEO Deborah Shaffner said in a press release.
The service provider notes that the new TiVo experience also features a ‘Remote Finder’ button that customers can use when their remote goes missing.
“Eastlink customers will now be able to find, watch and enjoy their entertainment in one easy-to-use experience” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo, in the press release.
You can learn more about the new TiVo experience and bundle options here.
Source: Eastlink
