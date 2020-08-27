PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in September 2020

The first Division game leads September's lineup

The Division

Every month, Xbox offers four games at at no additional cost to those who are subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.

Now, Xbox has revealed the following Games with Gold titles for September:

It’s important to note that the $69.99 Xbox Live Gold 12-month tier is no longer being sold as of last month. That said, Xbox Live Gold is still available via the $11.99/month and $29.99/three-month subscription tiers. Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included in a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console and PC.

On the subject of Game Pass, find out what came to the service in the second half of August here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Xbox

