Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in September 2020

Every month, Xbox offers four games at at no additional cost to those who are subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.
Now, Xbox has revealed the following Games with Gold titles for September:
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (regularly $39.99 CAD) — Available September 1st to 30th on Xbox One
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (regularly $19.99) — Available September 16th to October 15th on Xbox One
- de Blob 2 (regularly $19.99) — Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox 360
- Armed and Dangerous (regularly $9.99) — Available September 16th to 30th on Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via backward compatibility)
It’s important to note that the $69.99 Xbox Live Gold 12-month tier is no longer being sold as of last month. That said, Xbox Live Gold is still available via the $11.99/month and $29.99/three-month subscription tiers. Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included in a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console and PC.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Xbox
