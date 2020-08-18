Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.
Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed August’s second batch of new Game Pass titles.
Here are the games:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) — August 18th
- Spiritfarer (Console and PC) — August 18th
- Battletoads (Console and PC) — August 20th
- Crossing Souls (PC) — August 20th
- Darksiders: Genesis (PC) — August 20th
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition (Console and PC) — August 20th
- New Super Lucky’s Tale (Console and PC) — August 21st
- Tell Me Why: Chapter 1 (Console and PC) — August 27th (three-part game, subsequent chapters release on Game Pass on September 3rd and September 10th)
- Double Kick Heroes (Console and PC) — August 28th
- Wasteland 3 (Console and PC) — August 28th
It’s worth noting that Spiritfarer is a new narrative-driven management game from Montreal-based Thunder Lotus. Additionally, Don’t Starve: Giant Edition is a survival game from Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Xbox has offered a glimpse at September’s lineup:
- Crusader Kings III (PC) — September 1st
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console and PC) — September 3rd
It’s also important to note that the following titles are leaving Game Pass on August 31st:
- Creature in the Well (Console & PC)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut (Console)
- Metal Gears Solid 2 & 3 HD (Console)
- Metro: Last Light Redux (Console)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Console)
Further, NBA 2K20 (Console) is leaving Game Pass on September 1st, while Red Dead Redemption 2 (Console) exits the catalogue on September 7th.
As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase these games with a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to keep playing even after they leave the Game Pass catalogue.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Image credit: Thunder Lotus
Source: Xbox
