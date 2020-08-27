Samsung confirms September 1 ‘Unpacked Part 2’ Galaxy Z Fold 2 event

Though Samsung teased the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during its recent Galaxy Note 20-focused Unpacked event earlier this month, the company didn’t reveal the foldable smartphone’s technical specs, pricing or Canadian availability.
During the first event, however, the South Korean tech giant stated that it would have “more to share” on September 1st.
Now, the company is confirming that it’s holding an ‘Unpacked Part 2’ event centred on the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at 10am ET on September 1st. Along with specs, Samsung will also likely confirm the Z Fold 2’s release date and pricing.
So far we know that the futuristic-looking foldable smartphone features a 120Hz display, a 7.6-inch primary screen and 6.2-inch cover screen.
Rumours and leaked videos indicate that the phone will likely include less storage and RAM than last year’s Galaxy Fold, but that it will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor.
Most importantly, the Z Fold 2 sports an entirely new design, including a front-facing hole-punch camera, a larger front display and an overall thinner profile.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 go live on September 1st in the United States. It’s unclear when or if the smartphone is coming to Canada. If the foldable device does make its way to here, it’ll likely cost in the range of $2,600, similar to the first Galaxy Fold.
