PREVIOUS|
News

Toronto converting its ambulance fleet into hybrid electric vehicles

104 more ambulances are going to be added to the fleet

Aug 27, 2020

1:33 PM EDT

0 comments

The Toronto Paramedic Services (TPS) is converting 104 more ambulances into hybrid vehicles for its fleet. This adds to the 11 buses already in use.

The TPS can make this many bus conversions because of a joint $2.8 million investment from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and Toronto’s Environment and Energy division.

There’s even going to be some funds left over, according to Electric Autonomy Canada, which will help provide 215 ambulances and 60 emergency paramedic response vehicles with getting solar panels to power onboard medical equipment.

The publication also notes that the solar panels should last for 20 years and the electric drivetrains have an estimated lifespan of 12 years.

Source: Electric Autonomy Canada

Related Articles

News

Aug 21, 2020

11:23 AM EDT

Canadians burning through federal EV rebate fund like it’s fossil fuel

News

Jul 30, 2020

1:57 PM EDT

GM gives brief look its upcoming electric Hummer truck

News

Aug 19, 2020

5:42 PM EDT

Lucid Air pushes EV chargers to 300kW peak charging rate

News

Aug 25, 2020

9:44 AM EDT

Distillery District in Toronto now offers complimentary public Wi-Fi

Comments