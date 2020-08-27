Toronto converting its ambulance fleet into hybrid electric vehicles

The Toronto Paramedic Services (TPS) is converting 104 more ambulances into hybrid vehicles for its fleet. This adds to the 11 buses already in use.
The TPS can make this many bus conversions because of a joint $2.8 million investment from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and Toronto’s Environment and Energy division.
@TorontoMedics announced earlier today that we will retrofit our fleet for low carbon operations with help from @environmentca and @cityoftoronto . We thank both our Federal, and City partners for supporting our Service in reducing our carbon footprint through this project. pic.twitter.com/IqBSx8hILg
— Toronto Medics (@TorontoMedics) August 21, 2020
There’s even going to be some funds left over, according to Electric Autonomy Canada, which will help provide 215 ambulances and 60 emergency paramedic response vehicles with getting solar panels to power onboard medical equipment.
The publication also notes that the solar panels should last for 20 years and the electric drivetrains have an estimated lifespan of 12 years.
Source: Electric Autonomy Canada
