Google Duo rolling out beta on Android TV in coming weeks

Google Duo is rolling out a beta on Android TV in the coming weeks, the tech giant outlined in a new blog post.
The giant giant notes that with the beta, users will be able to begin one-on-one and group calls from their TV. If your TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, then you can plug in a USB camera. Google didn’t provide any further details but there likely will be a Google Duo for Android TV app on the Play Store.
Further, the blog post reiterates how casting to your TV can help users be more productive and stay focused when working or learning from home.
“Students can view their classmates and lesson plans on the big screen while working from their laptops, and teachers can get a broader view of their students on a call,” Google outlines.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
Comments