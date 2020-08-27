PREVIOUS
News

PlayStation kicks off ‘Weekend Offer’ sale on recent PS4 games

Save on games like Destroy All Humans! and Persona 5 Royal

Aug 27, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Persona 5 Royal

PlayStation is currently running a ‘Weekend Offer’ sale on nearly 50 PlayStation 4 games, including several titles that came out fairly recently.

See below for some of the highlights:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Weekend Offer sale ends on September 1st.

Image credit: Atlus

Related Articles

News

Aug 20, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

PlayStation Store offering more than 300 games for under $30

Resources

Aug 26, 2020

12:08 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in September 2020

News

Aug 27, 2020

4:43 PM EDT

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart set for PS5 ‘launch window’ alongside full gameplay reveal

Resources

Aug 5, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Latest PlayStation sale discounts Final Fantasy, Call of Duty, Bethesda games

Comments