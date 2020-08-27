PlayStation kicks off ‘Weekend Offer’ sale on recent PS4 games

PlayStation is currently running a ‘Weekend Offer’ sale on nearly 50 PlayStation 4 games, including several titles that came out fairly recently.
See below for some of the highlights:
- Destroy All Humans! — $42.79 (regularly $53.49)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition — $23.44 (regularly $33.49)
- MLB The Show 20 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition — $60.76 (regularly $93.49)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered — $32.09 (regularly $53.49)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Weekend Offer sale ends on September 1st.
Image credit: Atlus
